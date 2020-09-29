John R. Malovasic age 90, cherished husband of Marion (nee Lenarcic) for 70 years; adored father of Kathy Foltz (Marvin deceased), Mike Malovasic (Janice), John Malovasic (Kathy), Karen Shay (Ron); grandfather of Sean, Patrick (Sheri), Carrie, Nikita, Joe, Kate, Jacob and Joshua; great grandfather of five. John grew up in the Waterloo/Grovewood area of Cleveland. He attended Collinwood High School and wore his "The Wood" shirt his final days. He was a star athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He was offered scholarships and even a shot at professional baseball. He passed all that up to marry his "Bride" and start a family. He was also a great bowler and did some traveling tournaments. He was an avid hunter when he was young with his beloved dog Oscar. His real passion was fishing which he was a master. He never came home without his limit. Mr. Malovasic was a coach of little league baseball at Humphrey's Field. He also coached CYO football at Holy Cross grade school. John was a real craftsman (carpenter). They called him "Lefty" because he was left handed. He was a perfectionist. It had to be perfect. He would always say “ Don’t do it half way” He could do magic with wood. He could fix anything and he did. He would help anyone who asked and would never take a dime. "Papa, "Butch" will be truly missed. The world "let this one get away". He was hard as nails but had a soft heart. He was a man of few words but never lied to or cheated anyone. He always said "If you can't do it right, don't do it at all". John died Sept. 25, 2020. A heartfelt thank you to the Cleveland Clinic for all their care and guidance. Thank you Hospice of the Western Reserve for all that you do. Finally thank you Slovene Home. What you did will never be forgotten. You treated him like Dad, nothing short. A memorial service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers we suggest all memorial contributions to be made in John’s name to the Slovene Home, 18621 Neff Rd, Cleveland Ohio 44119.