Funeral Mass for John R. "Jack" Santa, 92.945 years old (pushing 93), of Euclid, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 19951 Lake Shore Blvd. Euclid, OH 44119. Mr. Santa passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. Born Dec. 14, 1926, in Cleveland, he was a proud Hungarian and raised in the Buckeye Road area of Cleveland. Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean War, having served aboard the U.S.S. Missouri (the second most famous battleship of in the U.S. Navy during World War II). He was also a proud Hungarian, and a member of Holy Cross Church for more than 50 years, which is now Our Lady of the Lake Church in Euclid. Jack loved the Cleveland Indians, was a voracious reader, enjoyed gardening and was very proud of his garden. Most of all, he enjoyed giving away his vegetables. More than anything else, Jack loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As an entrepreneur in sales, Jack enjoyed meeting and talking to people. Jack was the loving father of Kevin J. (Gail) Santa, John R. “Jack” (Paula) Santa Jr., Nancy E. (Robert) Schieman, Catherine A. (Kevin) Lynch and Noel H. (Steven) Santa-Ziembicki; cherished grandfather of Sean M. (Leslie) Santa, Ryan Santa, Thomas Santa, Caroline (T.J.) Gainley, Ian Thomas Lynch, Lisa Santa, Brendan Lynch, Meghan Schieman, Kevin Schieman and Mary Schieman; and great-grandfather of Micah Santa, Clare Gainley, Adam Santa, and soon-to-be “Baby Girl” Gainley. He also leaves many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Catherine Angela (nee Talty) Santa; son, Thomas P. Santa; parents, John and Marie (nee Pastor) Santa; and siblings, Laverne “Toots” (Jack) Thompson, Jane (Carl) Medina, and Charles (Lynne) Santa. Family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack’s name in memory of Fr. Thomas Santa, may be made to St. Benedict’s Abbey, 1020 N. 2nd St., Atchison, KS 66002. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 1, 2019