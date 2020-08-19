John passed away July 29, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. He was born July 12, 1946 in Willoughby, Ohio to William Charles Hoge and Grace Rose Vohlers Hoge . He graduated from Willoughby South High School in 1964, served in the US Navy until 1967 and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1970.He had a 50 year career as a software developer in Cleveland, Ohio and Dallas Texas leading many major developments and was an expert in Quality Control. He was a valued employee for RealPage Inc. at the time of his death.His loving family spanned the United States, including brothers Andrew (Carol), William (Barbara), James (Drusilla) and Henry (Doreen) and a sister, Rose Mary. In Texas, his joy was expanded as he added his step-daughters, Stephanie (Kevin), Carolyn (Jim) and Kristina and their families.A Celebration of his life will be held on August 28th, 2020, at 11:30 am at Gateway Funeral Home, 17390 Preston Rd, Suite 310, Dallas TX 75252. A full obituary can be found at https://www.gatewayfuneralsandcremation.com/obituary/John-HogeIn
lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Careers in Motion c/o Watermark Community Church, 7540 LB Johnson Parkway, Dallas Texas, 75251. Please note in the memo line of your check “CIM-John Hoge”.