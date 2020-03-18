Home

John Richard "JR" Walsh

John "JR" Richard Walsh, born November 16th, 1964 in Claridon Twp., Ohio, passed away February 17th, 2020. His passion for his work started as a mechanic, moved to professional siding and ended in a career as a DC power engineer. He was the beloved son of Joanne (Gene) Perryman and John "Jack" Walsh (deceased); and brother of Margaret, Gordon, Jackie, Shari and Johnny. He will be lovingly remembered by his four children, Ashley (Andrew), Joseph, Katelynn and John; four grandchildren, Steven, Christian, Noah and Aiden; and by his uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
