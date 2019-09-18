|
Services for John S. Bull, age 86, of Painesville, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. John was the son of James F. and Dorothy (Biddlestone) Bull. He was born on May 1, 1933 in McKeesport, PA and passed away September 17, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. John served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Waynesburg College in Pennsylvania and his Master’s Degree from West Virginia University. He retired from the Painesville Township Schools in 1990 as Principal of Leroy Elementary School. He was also a teacher for several years in the district. John was a member of B.P.O.E # 549 in Painesville, VFW Post #2595, in Painesville, American Legion Post 336 in Painesville, AMVETS Post #1971 in Perry, Hungarian Culture Club in Fairport Harbor, and the Lions Club. He enjoyed spending time with family, travelling, and socializing with many friends! He is survived by his wife, R. Sue (Criss) Bull, whom he married on June 9, 1962; sons, David H. (Robyn) Bull, S. Scott Bull; daughter, Sandra Lyn (Mike) Toth; grandchildren, Kirsten Bull, Matthew Bull, Alan Naymick, Nicholas Toth; and sisters, Paulette Cleary and Charlotte Wing. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, George Bull and James Bull. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 20, 2019