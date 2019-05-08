|
|
Funeral Mass for John S. “Jack” Stapleton, 63, of Mentor will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor.Jack passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at The Cleveland Clinic. He was born October 27, 1955, in Ashtabula. Jack was very active with the United Way of Lake County Leadership Program. He was also an active volunteer and mentor in the Lakeland Welding Program and The Gang for Good Welding Program at Euclid High School. Jack was an integral part of training students who went on to be National Champion Welders. His efforts at Lakeland Community College attributed to it becoming number one in the nation. He love his Harley, enjoyed playing golf, and being with “his girls,” Elaine and Shelby. He was the beloved husband of 28 years of Elaine M. (nee Mandabach) Stapleton; loving father of Shelby Virginia Stapleton; step-son of Harriet Miller; brother of David (Sharon) Stapleton; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. and Virginia (nee Ruhl) Stapleton; and siblings, Nancy (Ben) Litra, and Caroline Stapleton. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Route 615, North of Route 2), Mentor. Burial will be private. Family suggests donations in his name may be made to Wags for Warriors, 3201 East Royalton Rd., Broadview Heights, OH 44147. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 9, 2019