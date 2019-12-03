|
John M. Skokan Jr., age 72, passed away November 30, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center. John is the beloved husband of Debbie (nee Penley); dear father of John M. Skokan III, Taraysa I., Kimberly, Mark W. (Tonya), James M., Laura, Wendy (Ross) Lopez and Diedra; grandfather of Ember, Kyle, Michelle, Richard and Elizabeth. John is survived by his sisters, Sharon Nickleson, Vicki (John) Petro, Val Tromp and Robbie Skokan. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 6 at 12:00 Noon at East Heisley Church of God. Burial will take place at Willoughby Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends at the East Heisley Church of God, 5544 Heisley Rd., Mentor, OH on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019