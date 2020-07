John Sokolowski, of Wickliffe, OH, passed away July 28th, 2020. Beloved husband of Ida (nee Martz). Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 3rd, at 11:00 a.m. (mask will be required) at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Wickliffe, OH. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. till time of service. Interment Whitehaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to your favorite charity