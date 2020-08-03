Services for John T. Feke, age 78, of Painesville will be held 12 noon Thursday, August 6th, 2020, at Spear-Mulqueeny, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville, OH. Friends received 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Painesville. John was the son of Alex J. and Ann M. (Vendley) Feke, born on July 16, 1942, in East Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away August 2, 2020, in Ashtabula with his family at his side. John was employed for many years at the former Ohio Rubber in Willoughby and retired from SAS Rubber in Painesville. He was a member of the Former Eagles Club in Painesville, was passionate about hunting and fishing, and Ham Radio, his call sign was KE8IK. In his later years, he especially enjoyed running the roads and going shopping with his daughter. He is survived by his daughter, Theresa (Richard) Gentry; grandsons, David (Allison) Gentry and Andrew (Brittany) Gentry; great-grandson, Liam Gentry of Ashtabula; son, Daniel Feke of Mentor. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation. www.garysinisefoundaton.org
