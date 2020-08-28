1/1
John Terriaco
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mass of Christian Burial for John Terriaco, age 82, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. John was born in San Pietro in Valle, Italy, on September 18, 1937, to Felix and Carmen (Damarinis) Terriaco. He passed away on August 26, 2020, at his residence in Painesville Township. Mr. Terriaco came to the U.S. in 1955 with his father, Felix. He found work at the Cole Nursery and learned to speak English at night. On August 11, 1961, John became an American Citizen. He returned to Italy to marry the love of his life, Evelina, in 1963. After he and his new bride returned to America, he was employed for the IRS Fibers Corp and the Diamond-Alkali, but John wanted to fulfill his American Dream of owning his own business. In 1971, with his brother, Alex, they opened the T & T Bakery and Café in Painesville along with their wives, Evelina and Nicolina and the together they devoted all their efforts to establish the business. Later, Alex would live his dream by founding the Terriaco Suits and Tailoring in Mentor. One of the greatest honors of which John was proud of was the proclamation he received naming his bread as the “Official Bread of Painesville.” He enjoyed the gatherings with his family for Sunday Dinners, gardening, and handyman projects. John is survived by his wife, Evelina (Ciampttello) Terriaco; daughter, Mary Terriaco; sons, Carmen Terriaco and Felix Terriaco; granddaughter, Stephanie; and great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Brandon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Pasquale Terriaco and Alex Terriaco. Contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park, #300, Beachwood, OH 44122.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved