Mass of Christian Burial for John Terriaco, age 82, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. John was born in San Pietro in Valle, Italy, on September 18, 1937, to Felix and Carmen (Damarinis) Terriaco. He passed away on August 26, 2020, at his residence in Painesville Township. Mr. Terriaco came to the U.S. in 1955 with his father, Felix. He found work at the Cole Nursery and learned to speak English at night. On August 11, 1961, John became an American Citizen. He returned to Italy to marry the love of his life, Evelina, in 1963. After he and his new bride returned to America, he was employed for the IRS Fibers Corp and the Diamond-Alkali, but John wanted to fulfill his American Dream of owning his own business. In 1971, with his brother, Alex, they opened the T & T Bakery and Café in Painesville along with their wives, Evelina and Nicolina and the together they devoted all their efforts to establish the business. Later, Alex would live his dream by founding the Terriaco Suits and Tailoring in Mentor. One of the greatest honors of which John was proud of was the proclamation he received naming his bread as the “Official Bread of Painesville.” He enjoyed the gatherings with his family for Sunday Dinners, gardening, and handyman projects. John is survived by his wife, Evelina (Ciampttello) Terriaco; daughter, Mary Terriaco; sons, Carmen Terriaco and Felix Terriaco; granddaughter, Stephanie; and great-grandchildren, Jimmy and Brandon. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Pasquale Terriaco and Alex Terriaco. Contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park, #300, Beachwood, OH 44122.