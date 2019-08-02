Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for John Trebotich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Trebotich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Trebotich Obituary
John “Treb” Trebotich, age 29, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1990 in Ashtabula, Ohio. John was a graduate of Madison High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he earned the rank of Corporal and was a Purple Heart recipient. He attended Ohio Technical College where he earned an Associate’s Degree. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he was a member of Lake East Hells Angels AFFA and previously served as V.P. for B.A.C.A. He loved to spread joy and laughter, especially through playing his guitar, singing and dancing. John was adored by his friends and family and was highly admired for his kind words, encouraging thoughts and his warm, contagious smile. John is survived by his mother, Nancy “Mama Treb” Lupton; sister, Ashley (Cody Hatch) Trebotich; two nephews, Camaron Trebotich and Jayden Knight; his greatest love, Erica Soto; and his father, John C. Trebotich; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marge and Larry Dodge; and paternal grandparents, Peter and Rita Trebotich. The family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m and Sat. from 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Perry Twp. Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now