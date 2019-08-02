|
|
John “Treb” Trebotich, age 29, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born on January 1, 1990 in Ashtabula, Ohio. John was a graduate of Madison High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he earned the rank of Corporal and was a Purple Heart recipient. He attended Ohio Technical College where he earned an Associate’s Degree. An avid motorcycle enthusiast, he was a member of Lake East Hells Angels AFFA and previously served as V.P. for B.A.C.A. He loved to spread joy and laughter, especially through playing his guitar, singing and dancing. John was adored by his friends and family and was highly admired for his kind words, encouraging thoughts and his warm, contagious smile. John is survived by his mother, Nancy “Mama Treb” Lupton; sister, Ashley (Cody Hatch) Trebotich; two nephews, Camaron Trebotich and Jayden Knight; his greatest love, Erica Soto; and his father, John C. Trebotich; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marge and Larry Dodge; and paternal grandparents, Peter and Rita Trebotich. The family will receive friends at the Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m and Sat. from 9 to 10 a.m. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Perry Twp. Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019