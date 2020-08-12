John Joseph Urbania, of Washington County, PA, passed away on Sunday, the 9th, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born to the late Frank Urbania and Mildred Simoncic (Blankenship) on Dec. 23, 1948, in Cleveland, OH. John graduated in 1966 from Willoughby South High School in Ohio. From there, John married his ex-wife, Francine Barwidi (Bish), and had two children, John and Melissa. John then joined the Air Force and served our country in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1972. John was a traveler, never staying in one place for too long until he moved to Ketchikan, Alaska. In the 25 years that he lived in Alaska, he was a fisherman, logger, and land surveyor. During his final years in Ketchikan, he was the caretaker at the Bayview cemetery before returning to Pa. to be near his children and grandchildren. John was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman, and book lover. He loved telling stories of his adventures to his children, John Urbania of Avella, PA (daughter-in-law, Wanda, granddaughters, Julia and Jordan, and grandson, Johnny) and daughter, Melissa Urbania (Kessler) of Canonsburg, PA (son-in-law, Mike, grandson, Michael, and great-granddaughter, Emmy, grandsons, Matthew and Mark, and granddaughter, Meghan). John is also survived by siblings, Ken, Francine, Nancy, and Buzz. John had a love for and an expanded knowledge of American history. In the last words of his favorite Civil War General, “Let us cross over the river, and rest under the shade of the trees . . .” (Stonewall Jackson). A Celebration of his life will take place this Saturday, Aug. 15, at Orlando Park in Wickliffe from noon to 4 p.m.



