Dr. John V. Cady, 76, of Chester Twp., passed from this life, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Breckenridge Village, Willoughby. He was born August 8, 1943, in Cleveland. Beloved son of the late Dorothy McCarthy (nee: Goetz). Dearest nephew of Clara and Vinton (deceased) Mealy, Mary and Herman (deceased) Goetz and Rose and Carl Goetz (both deceased) and beloved cousin to many. John was a beloved physician to many for over 40 years. He always enjoyed a good cup of coffee, the arts, music, nature, and piloting his plane. "…Peace." Private family services were held. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.