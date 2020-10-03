1/1
John V. Dorka
1934 - 2020
John V. Dorka , age 86, of Munson Twp., died on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home. Born February 18, 1934 in Daisytown, PA to John V. and Anna (nee: Popovich) Dorka, he has been a Twp. resident for 56 years. John was a member of the Munson Volunteer Fire Department for more than 25 years, the Munson Civic Association, he served many positions with the Geauga County Democratic Party and a member of Geauga Aerie Eagles #2261. John was a Tool and Dye Maker for GM Fisher Body for 30 years.He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carole (nee: Sutton) Dorka, children: John Dorka of Chardon Twp., Michael Dorka of Munson Twp. and Kathy (Rich) Harrison of Utica, OH; grandchildren: Michael Dorka, II, Jennifer (Robert) Starrett, Kimberly (Patrick) Gannon, Kelsey, Lindsey and Abbey Dorka, Caitlyn and Lauren Dorka, Zephyr Harrison and great grandson, Theodore Gannon. He also leaves his sister, Anna Mae Collica.John was preceded in death by his parents and daughter in law, Cynthia Dorka.The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 4, 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon. Funeral Service Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fowlers Mill Cemetery, Munson Twp.Information and condolences on-line at www.burrservice.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
OCT
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burr Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Burr Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
