Services for John V. Measles, 94, of Madison, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Mr. Measles passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.Born December 27, 1923 in Spencer, Tennessee, he was a 41 year resident of Wickliffe, before moving to Madison in 2001.He was a World War II United States Navy veteran.Mr. Measles was employed as a maintenance man at the Wickliffe Civic Center for 27 years, retiring in 1986.Survivors are his brother, Powell Measles; and his sons, Tom (Debbie) Measles and Greg (Karen) Measles and their families. He also leaves many other nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Nora (Wallace) Measles; brother, Albert Measles; and sisters, Mildred Measles, Alma Martin, Audrey Hathaway, and Marie Young.Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery following the service on Monday.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 27, 2019