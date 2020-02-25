News-Herald Obituaries
|
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:30 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
John V. Stropkey


1939 - 2020
John V. Stropkey Obituary
Funeral Services for John V. Stropkey, age 80, will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family and friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, before the service. Private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. John was the son of John G. and Ella (Toreki) Stropkey born on July 17, 1939 in Painesville and peacefully passed away February 22, 2020. John was a very hardworking and successful nurseryman and proudly followed in his father’s footsteps. He co-owned and operated Stropkey Nurseries, Inc. along with his son, Paul. He specialized in plant propagation. He was respected in his field and was regularly sought out for advice. He was a longtime member of Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association (ONLA) and Nursery Growers of Lake County Ohio (NGLCO) and was NGLCO president for four years from 1991 to 1994. He was a member of the Fairport Harbor Senior Citizens Center and St. Mary Catholic Church. Although John was affectionately called a "grumpy old man" by his friends and colleagues, he enjoyed a good laugh and making others laugh. John was a fan of Cleveland sports teams, casino gambling, harness racing, and sweets, especially toast with peanut butter, Hungarian nut roll and apple pie. Above all, he enjoyed being a grandfather. He is survived by his children, Phillip Stropkey, Gigi (Robert) Houston, Paul (Teresa) Stropkey; grandchildren, Eryn, Chad, Adam, and Matthew; siblings, Johanna Cornell, Gregory Stropkey and Dennis Stropkey. He was reunited with his wife, Mary Anne; brother, F. Joseph Stropkey; and his parents. The family suggests donations made to St. Mary’s of Painesville or a charity of significance to you, in John’s name, in lieu of flowers.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
