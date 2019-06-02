|
John (Tautvydas) Vedegys, age 80. Beloved husband of the late Birute (nee Mekesa). Loving father of Vilija (John) Struna and Kriste (Mark) Duhigg. Loving grandfather of Kaz, Chase, and Abby Struna and Erik, Luke, and Anika Duhigg. Brother of Nijole Palubinskas and Tony (Val) Vedegys. Survived by his beloved grand-puppies Jagger, Rosco, Goliath, and Brody.
Private services and entombment were held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic War Vets Post 613.
Arrangements by Jakubs & Son Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Herald on June 2, 2019