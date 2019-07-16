|
John W. Brenen (Brenenstuhl), 83, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Willoughby Hills, OH, passed away peacefully July 9, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Cleveland. He graduated in 1953 from Willoughby Union High and worked as a Union Painter Forman for Garbo III before retiring in 1998. Survived by his sons, Scott (Tina), Tim (Joanne), John Jr. (Rayla) Brenenstuhl; grandchildren, John (Leslie) Lynch, Nicole, Sabrina, Kyle (Ericka), Hannah, Taylor, and Joseph Brenenstuhl, and Erika (Michael) Furcsik; great-grandchildren, John, Lily, Mason, and Sol. He was proceeded in death by his son, Mark; brother, Robert; and parents, John and Sally Brenenstuhl. Memorial Service will be held Sun., July 21, at Campbell Park, Willoughby Hills, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on July 17, 2019