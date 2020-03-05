Home

John W. Forsberg


1933 - 2020
John W. Forsberg Obituary
Private family services were held for John W. Forsberg, 86, of Mentor. Mr. Forsberg passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Nov. 13, 1933, in Kane, Pa., he had been a resident of Lake County for 60 years. John was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from Lubrizol Company, where he had worked for many years as a research chemist. He was the loving father of Kim K. (Jack) Elersich and Fenno F. Newman; cherished grandfather of Rochelle Zimcosky and Skylin Newman; great-grandfather of three; brother of Gary (Wanda) Forsberg; and uncle of nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia A. (nee Jugovich) Forsberg; parents, Norman and Dina (nee Pascuzzi) Forsberg; and siblings, Norm Forsberg and Nancy Leslie. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
