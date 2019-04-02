|
Funeral service for John W. Milroy, 70, of Willoughby Hills, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Word of Grace Church, 9021 Mayfield Rd., Chesterland. Family and Friends are asked to please meet at Church. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. John passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at his residence. Born January 15, 1949, in Cleveland, he has been a resident of Willoughby Hills. John was a U.S. Army Veteran and an avid member of Word of Grace Church in Chesterland. He was a Computer Analyst for AT&T for 35 years, where he retired. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was the loving father of Melissa J. (Segun) Onabajo, Monica M. (Dennis) Schmidt, Benjamin R. (Sheryl) Milroy, Marleena N. (Cory) Flowers, Melinda S. (Travis) Mason, and Merrianna R. Milroy; cherished grandfather of Ryleigh, Emma, Tishe, Harper, Layla, Eni, Barrett, Philomena, Liam, Ethan, Bailey, and Landon; brother of David (Margaret) Milroy, Caroline (Carl) Razzante, Paul Milroy, Michael (Judy) Milroy. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, David F. and Caroline A. (nee Prendergast) Milroy. Burial will be in Willoughby Memorial Garden in Willoughby.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019