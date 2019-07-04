Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Home
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-2176
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison
2726 Hubbard Road
Madison, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Teske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. Teske Sr.


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. Teske Sr. Obituary
John W. Teske Sr, age 93 of Madison passed away July 2, 2019.
Born on Oct. 18, 1925 in Fairview to George and Letitia Teske, he had been a longtime area resident and winter resident of Englewood, FL.
John grew up in Fairview and graduated from Lincoln High at 17 when he joined the US Navy serving on the USS Shangri La.
John was a hairdresser and cosmetologist, having his own shop Coiffeurs by John, where he was a local celebrity for 11 years. He 13 years teaching at Mayfield Cosmetology School, retiring in 1986.
Survivors include his children John (PJ)Teske Jr of Madison and Laurel (Larry) Scavnicky; grandchildren Tiffany (Drew) Gardner of Fairview, Letitia (Mike Dingeldey) Scavnicky of Cleveland and Greg Zabukovec; great-grandchildren Delilah M. Teske, Beau D. Gardner, Cora Gardner, Hailey Zabukovec and Madison Zabukovec.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, siblings George Teske and Rita Glaze, and grandsons John W. Teske III and Travis John Teske.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home on Saturday. He will be laid to rest next to his first wife at Arcola Cemetery in Madison.
Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now