John W. Teske Sr, age 93 of Madison passed away July 2, 2019.
Born on Oct. 18, 1925 in Fairview to George and Letitia Teske, he had been a longtime area resident and winter resident of Englewood, FL.
John grew up in Fairview and graduated from Lincoln High at 17 when he joined the US Navy serving on the USS Shangri La.
John was a hairdresser and cosmetologist, having his own shop Coiffeurs by John, where he was a local celebrity for 11 years. He 13 years teaching at Mayfield Cosmetology School, retiring in 1986.
Survivors include his children John (PJ)Teske Jr of Madison and Laurel (Larry) Scavnicky; grandchildren Tiffany (Drew) Gardner of Fairview, Letitia (Mike Dingeldey) Scavnicky of Cleveland and Greg Zabukovec; great-grandchildren Delilah M. Teske, Beau D. Gardner, Cora Gardner, Hailey Zabukovec and Madison Zabukovec.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both wives, siblings George Teske and Rita Glaze, and grandsons John W. Teske III and Travis John Teske.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison, 2726 Hubbard Road, Madison, Ohio.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home on Saturday. He will be laid to rest next to his first wife at Arcola Cemetery in Madison.
Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 5, 2019