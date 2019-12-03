|
John Walczak, age 49, of Chardon, passed away on November 29th, 2019. John was born on May 12, 1970 in Euclid, OH to Rosemary (nee: Brennan) and David Walczak and was raised by Rosemary and Fred Kinkopf. John was a 1988 graduate of Chardon High School and went on to be a journeyman electrician with IBEW Local 38 for 29 years. Additionally, John was a multi-talented tradesman with exceptional skill in carpentry, and it seemed there was nothing he could not build or repair. John enjoyed golfing, fishing and being the best-looking brother of five. Vacationing at the family-owned cottage in Canada was his favorite pastime. Above all, John cherished his time spent as a father and grandfather. John’s sons, Josh and Nick, were by far his greatest loves, and he was so very proud of the men they grew to be. John will be greatly missed by his four brothers, Jim, Jeff, Dave and Rob. As well as being brothers, these five have always been best friends. They enjoyed many special times together, such as golfing at Mom and Dad’s in Florida, annual “brothers’ weekend” and bike week. The bond between the brothers will always remain strong. John leaves behind his wife, Lindsey Walczak; mother, Rosemary Kinkopf; two sons, Josh Walczak and Nick Walczak; grandson, Conner Walczak; step-children, Madeline and Lex Kekic; brothers, Jim (Debbie) Kinkopf, Jeff (Diane) Kinkopf, David (Marla) Walczak and Rob (Breanna) Kinkopf; nieces and nephews, Audrey and Ryan Walczak, Melissa, Samantha, TJ, Brooke and Ozzi Kinkopf. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6th, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon OH 44024 with a funeral service immediately following. Burial will be held at a later date. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 4, 2019