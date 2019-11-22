News-Herald Obituaries
Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Knollwood Cemetery
1956 - 2019
John William Sarich Sr., age 63, of Mentor, passed away on November 21, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on June 18, 1956 to the late John and Elizabeth Sarich. John was an active member of AA for 16 years. John was the husband of Crystal Sarich; a proud father of Addison, John Jr., Joseph, and Skylar Sarich; a cherished brother of Sandra Camille (Sarich), Georgann (Terry) Bosher, and Frances Tanski (Sarich); an uncle of five; and great uncle of eight. He was preceded in death by both parents; his brother, Michael Sarich; his nephew, Michael Ciomek; and his great nephew, Dylon Chmura. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A memorial service will immediately follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Please meet us at Knollwood Cemetery on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. for graveside services. In memory of John, memorial contributions may be made in care of the family, in lieu of flowers.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
