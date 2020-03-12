|
John “Jack” Wilson, 91, of Painesville, passed away March 10, 2020, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. He was born July 29, 1928, in Cleveland. John “Jack” Wilson enlisted in the Air Force on April 11, 1946, in Cleveland. He had high hopes of being a “tail gunner” on a B-29, but Jack’s special talents were as a signer, by trade, at that time once they found that out, Jack’s military career was going to take a completely different turn. Looking through all of my uncle’s military papers, he accomplished so much and moved up in rank so quickly that it was amazing. In 1948 his rank was Cpl. and served as a “Draftsman,” between 1952-55, his ranking went from A/3C to A/1C, and service titles changed from “Draftsman” to “Artist,” to “Illustrative Supervisor,” and not long after he held the title: “Technical Sergeant T/SGT.” By 1966 received a permanent promotion to “Master Sergeant” 22371. Jack retired on Jan 1, 1970 and became a recruiter for the Air Force. He served for 20 years, and part of that time was when our country was at war both on the Pacific Coast fighting the Japanese and also in Europe, fighting with our allies, to dispose of Hitler. They needed good artists to create all things visual, for their meetings, and at that time that meant mostly done by hand, and many hours spent, for long periods of time, in underground facilities, in many parts of the world! Obviously, Jack had to have the highest rank of clearance (“Q clearance”) in order to be involved in all that. He worked under Robert McNamara, our Secretary of Defense, and many other brilliant Generals and men. The outcome was, the first intercontinental ballistic missile program that changed the world! They would ask for our uncle by person, recognizing his amazing artistic talents and the vast knowledge he needed in order to draw out and map out (artistically) everything war related…missiles, the war plan maps, etc. (Far more than I could ever imagine, or be able to share.) Jack was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith (nee Springstugg) Wilson; sister, Ruth Curtiss (Edelinski); and brother, Edward Wilson. Edward’s wife, Virginia Wilson of Portland, Ore., survives. To his nieces and nephew, Tom Edelinski (Mei-Chu) of Taipei, Taiwan, Dan Edelinski of Missouri, Susan Ross of Painesville, Candace Edmonds (Mitchell) of Painesville, and their 11 children, (total); and to their children (24 total); and one great-great grandson…”he was a very special uncle,” and very thoughtful and giving man, especially at Christmas! He had a great sense of humor, loved politics, and could cook like nobody’s business! Wow, how we loved his homemade beef and bean soups! Uncle Jack was very independent and lived on his own for 42 years until coming to live with his niece, Candy (Mitchell) Edmonds of Painesville) over the holidays. “We so enjoyed the three months that we and my sister, Susan, had with him. I would like to give special thanks to “Nicole H.” the dear young RN at David Simpson Hospice house. We were very touched by her caring ways! We believe that God picked her just for Jack! Also, special thanks to Kurt Fogle, who was the Sr. Supervisor at Nye Rd. Apt. (Painesville) and Jack’s friend for the last 20 of 42 years that he lived there.” “Kurt befriended him in numerous ways, including taking him to doctor’s appointments and even shopping! He kept in contact with us concerning Jack, as he visited with him often. He was our eyes and ears during times when we could not be there, and alerted us when we needed to be. God’s blessings be upon him. We are happy to share that Jack asked Jesus to “help him, forgive him, and to come into his heart” just a day before he passed on. We are so grateful to our loving and patient Lord, for continuing to draw him to the end. We encourage all readers to consider reading: John 3:16, Romans 5:1 and Romans 10:13.” Interment with military honors graveside will take place 11 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, 385 Riverside Drive, Painesville. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 13, 2020