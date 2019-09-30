News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
View Map
Jon “Ernie” Johnson, age 78, of Euclid, passed away September 27, 2019. He was born in Aliquippa, PA, on March 6, 1941, to the late James and Mary Johnson. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by many. Ernie had a passion for Cars and enjoyed racing he also liked working in the yard. Ernie is survived by his devoted wife of 45 years, Rosemarie Johnson (nee Hlabse), children Joseph (Karen) Testa, Christina (Scott Kilmer) Testa and Sandra (Shannon) Benjamin, grandchildren John (Danielle), Michelle (Tim), Samantha, Kelli, Nicole, Leah and Raymond, 10 great- grandchildren, siblings James (Mary Lee) Johnson II, Karen Johnson, Kim (John) Murray, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Johnson. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10am at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Burial to follow at All Souls in Chardon. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4 to 8pm at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake.
