|
|
Jon Parr Sutton, age 77, of Madison passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. He was born May 10, 1942 in Amsterdam, OH, the son of Will J. Sutton, Sr. and Martha (Thomas) Sutton. He married Dorothy Victoria Muckenfuss on October 21, 1967. Jon served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 to 1984. Much of that time was spent aboard submarines as a nuclear core operator at the height of the Cold War including the world's first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus (SSN-571). He was a Supervisor and Engineer at the Perry Nuclear Power Plant until his retirement. He proudly volunteered for the Madison High School Athletic Department for many years and enjoyed the many friendships that had grown from his time in the Navy and in the community. He was sorry to have not to have been able to say "thank you" to so many. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; daughter, Aron (Todd Mowchan) Sutton; sons, Sean (Jeanine) Sutton, Adam Sutton; grandchildren, Michael and Lauren Sutton; brother, Will J. (Janet) Sutton, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois Rosier; brother, Stanley Sutton; and grandson, Paul Sutton. Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH 44057. In honor of Jon, you are encouraged to wear your favorite sports apparel. Private interment service will take place at North Madison Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jon’s name to the Madison High School Athletic Department, 1956 Red Bird Road, Madison, OH 44057 or Camp Sue Osborn, 8090 Broadmoor Road, Mentor, OH 44060. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 4, 2020