Our son, Jonathan Jaeger Michael Brewster, was born on Sunday, April 25, 1993, in Ravenna, Ohio, at Robinson Memorial Hospital and died at his residence on Saturday, June 27, in Lake Worth, Florida, at the age of 27. Jonathan was an amazing person who gave the best hugs, had the sweetest smile, and the most beautiful hazel-green eyes. His friends, family, and strangers just loved him. He could fix anything with working parts, cars, boats, mowers, dirt bikes, and appliances. He understood how things worked and was always curious to fix what was broken, and learn that which he did not know, to fix more broken things. He was very outgoing, laid back, independent, fearless, strong, never gave up on anyone, and never denied anyone who asked for his help. From a young age, he could and would talk to anyone, anywhere, about anything, and you would never know that he had just met that person until you asked. He was able to relate to all people of all ages and spoke to them as if they had been life-long friends. Jonathan was super smart when it came to math and could calculate anything in his head in seconds. He loved all animals, boat racing, motocross, car racing, fishing, RC cars and boats, his family, his friends, his dogs, and the sweltering heat of Florida. He always made sure to wish veterans a happy Veterans Day and would thank them for their service. He always held open doors, carried heavy things, volunteered to help anyone with anything, and used proper respectful language with his elders. He had so much love and respect for those who never gave up on him, those who never enabled him, and those who held him accountable for his actions. Jonathan is survived by his mother, Jennie Arnold and his step-father, Timothy Arnold; his father, Jon Brewster and step-mother, Melanie Brewster; step-sisters, Eve Daugherty, Angelica Arnold, Ella Brewster; step-brother, Cody Groves; brother-in-law, Dylan Daugherty; grandparents, Nancy Reed and Carl Capps, Barbara Arnold, James Gromley, and Jack and Joan Brewster; beloved first cousins, Reilly Parent, Baylor Patchin, Amanda Oliver, Jessica Bell, Alexa, Ryan, Elijah, Austin, Reese, Nina, and Kelsey Brewster; and last but not least his cousin and lifelong best friend, Justin Brewster; very much-loved aunts and uncles, Julie and Greg Parent, Sarah Patchin, Barbara Murawski, Pamela Palmer and Mike Jackson, Danny and Lorie Arnold, Albert Figer, Rick and Carol Arnold, Jeff and Christine Brewster, Jay and Michelle Brewster, Jerry and Alexie Brewster, and Heather Rowley. Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Theodore Reed and Dayton Arnold; his cousin, Benjamin Parent; his aunts and uncles, Gary Arnold, Robert Arnold, Christine Arnold, Linda Figer, Theodore Murawski; and his dogs, Blackie, Runabout, and Princess. Please join us for calling hours at 1 p.m. and a memorial service, starting at 3:30 p.m., to honor Jonathan's life on Thursday, July 16, at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake, Ohio.