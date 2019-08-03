|
Joseph “Art” Domingos, age 77 a longtime resident of Kirtland, passed away August 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 25, 1941 in Kirtland.Mr. Domingos had worked as a machinist for Habco Tool and Development Company in Mentor, prior to that he worked for Towmotor / Caterpillar. He was a U.S. Army veteran.He is survived by his sister Darla E. Kavanaugh; nieces Laura Lewarski, Susan (Paul) Burless, and Cynthia Fishley.He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Lucy Kathryn Domingos.The family will receive friends from 12 pm - 1 pm Sunday August 11, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A memorial service will be held at 1 pm Sunday August 11, 2019 at the funeral home.Inurnment will be held at a later date in Mentor Cemetery.Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019