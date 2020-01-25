|
Joseph A. Feran age 78, beloved husband for 50 years of Karen (nee Starrett); loving father of Sarah Ayers (husband Brad), Katie Lindamood (husband Kurt), and Meggie Sexton (husband Sam); devoted grandfather of Mollie and Rosie Ayers, Cameron and Quinn Lindamood, Connor, Cooper, and Sawyer Sexton; cherished son of the late Joseph and Lauretta (nee Dick); dearest brother of Bill (wife Margie), Jean Feran-Ordway, Laurie (husband Chuck) Reardon, and the late Mary Kay Larson and Dick (wife Donna) Feran; special brother-in-law of Jan Starrett; dear brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle of many.Joe was born on July 28, 1941 and passed away on January 22, 2020. Joe set out to become a priest, but God had a different plan for him to create the Feran Dynasty. He was a resident of Kirtland for 46 years, previously of Solon and Shaker Heights. After graduating from St. Fidelis Seminary in Butler, Pennsylvania, Joe earned his bachelor’s degree from Catholic University, attended Georgetown University, and earned his Master of Arts degree in Philosophy from Kent State University. Joe taught Latin and Advanced Placement English for 41 years with the majority spent at Eastlake North High School and Villa Angela-St. Joseph High School. He was also the golf coach at both schools winning the GCC Championship for Eastlake North in 1992 and was voted Coach of the Year Award. If he wasn't golfing, you could find him fishing on his pontoon boat or working in his yard, which he voted best on the street. He loved sitting on his front porch with his wife, joking with all the neighbors as they walked by, enjoying his Yuengling – or three! He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, the beach, and family vacations to Hilton Head. His wife, daughters and grandchildren were his pride and joy.Joe was a memorable and generous man who would do anything for anyone. He would “tell it like it is” and was a jokester with a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Divine Word Catholic Church at 11:30 AM. Burial following at Kirtland South Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Joe at The DeJohn Funeral Home & Celebrations Center of Chesterland 12811 Chillicothe Road (Rt. 306, just south of Mayfield Rd.) Wednesday 2-4 & 5-8 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020