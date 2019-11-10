|
|
Joseph A. Massi, age 71 of Painesville passed away November 9, 2019. He was born August 16, 1948 in Collinwood and was a longtime Richmond Hts and Painesville resident. Mr. Massi was a retired self employed cement contractor for 25 years. Joe enjoyed golfing and playing cards weekly with the guys, but most of all spending time with his family and friends, and making sausage and homemade wine yearly with his brother Mike and cousin Ron. He is the loving husband of Kathleen "Babe" Massi, father of daughters Gina and fiancee Joe Hudik of Lyndhurst and Kimberly (Mike) Gilbreath, and grandfather and papa to Big Nick and Aleisa Gilbreath. He is also survived by his brother, Michael and sister-in-law, Rita; sister, Rosemary Nichols, sister, Frances and brother-in-law, Raymond Parrino. The family will receive friends to celebrate Joe's life 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 316 5th Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio with Fr. Peter Mihalic officiating. Burial will take place following at Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. Online condolences, directions and information at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 11, 2019