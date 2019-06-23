Home

Fioritto Funeral Service
5236 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
(440) 442-5900
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fioritto Funeral Service
5236 Mayfield Rd
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gabriel Church
9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd.
Concord Township, OH
View Map
Joseph A. Oliveri
Joseph A. Oliveri, age 90, beloved husband for 56 years of the late Carole W. (nee Kenney), loving father of Phillip Oliveri (Kimberly), Pamela Daly (Hugh) and Erin Oliveri-Kobunski, cherished grandfather of Kaitlin Heisler, Brittany Seibel, Sean, Mary, Emily, Joseph and Megan, great grandfather of Natalie, Max, Owen and Austin, beloved son of Phillip and Rose (nee Anselmo) Oliveri (both deceased), dearest brother of Stella Collura (deceased) and Vincent Oliveri. US Army Veteran.
Family and friends are invited to gather for Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gabriel Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Township, Ohio 44060.
Friends may call at the Fioritto Funeral Home 5236 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (East of Richmond Rd.) 3-7 p.m. Tuesday. Interment All Souls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory suggested to Americans of Italian Heritage Charities, PO Box 732, Mentor, Ohio 44061-0732.
Online guestbook at http://www.FiorittoFamily.com
Published in www.News-Herald.com on June 24, 2019
