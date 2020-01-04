|
|
Joseph A. Sidoti age 68, beloved husband for 43 years of Nancy (nee Lear); loving father of Jennifer Walter (husband Tim) and Joanna Bohonos (husband Michael); devoted grandfather of Kaitlin, Gabriella and Dominic; cherished son of Mary (nee Marvaso) and the late Joseph S.; dearest brother of Robert (wife Christine); dear brother-in-law of Laura Werner (husband John deceased); treasured uncle of Michelle and Paul DeMarco, John and Christine Werner, and Amy and Jeff Smoltz and great-uncle of five.Joe was born on July 17, 1951 and died on January 2, 2020. He was a 1969 graduate of Benedictine High School and a 1973 graduate of Cleveland State University. Joe worked for many years as the Commissioner of Redevelopment for the City of Cleveland. He was proud of his work and served in his position under many of Cleveland’s mayors. Joe was also an active member of Saint Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Mentor for 38 years where he proudly served as an usher. After retirement, he served on the planning commission for the city of Mentor. Joe enjoyed listening to a variety of music. He even played guitar in a few bands during high school and college. Joe was a true Cleveland sports fan, cheering on the Browns, Indians and Cavs during every season. He was also a loyal Michigan fan when it came to college sports. Joe loved his family and his favorite hobby of all was playing with his grandchildren. He will be remembered for being a caring and loving man who showed great generosity and had amazing sense of humor. Joe will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church 8540 Mentor Ave, Mentor, OH 44060. Burial following at All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Joe at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Wednesday 4-8 PM.Contributions may be made in memory of Joe to the Kidney Foundation of Ohio http://kfohio.org/.Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020