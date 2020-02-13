Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
9781 Page Road
Streetsboro, OH 44241
(330) 626-4966
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Homes
9781 Page Road
Streetsboro, OH 44241
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
342 S Chillicothe Rd
Aurora, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gleason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Albert "Joe" Gleason


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Albert "Joe" Gleason Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph "Joe" Albert Gleason, of Mentor for nearly 30 years, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 342 S Chillicothe Rd, Aurora. Joe died peacefully at home on February 9, 2020 in Streetsboro, Ohio at the age of 91.Joe was a proud Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War and a retired Sergeant from the Cleveland Police Department. After retirement Joe was a high school teacher for many years and accomplished businessman having had several business endeavors. Joe loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, seeing them excel at school performances, and vacations at the beach. He was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor and most recently Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Aurora.Joe is survived by his son John Joseph “Jay” Gleason, daughter in law Katie, and Diana Spuzzillo and husband John (Sandra’s daughter). Joe and Sandra have 3 grandchildren, Kayla Gleason, Jackie Beach and Jessica Bauer; 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joe is survived by his loving sister Maureen Singer; and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra; parents John and Millicent Gleason; brothers John and James Gleason and sisters Jean Lutz, Mary Buckley, and Margaret Mooney.Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Shorts-Spicer-Crislip Funeral Home Streetsboro Chapel, 9781 Page Road, Streetsboro, Ohio 44241.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -