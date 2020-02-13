|
Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph "Joe" Albert Gleason, of Mentor for nearly 30 years, will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 342 S Chillicothe Rd, Aurora. Joe died peacefully at home on February 9, 2020 in Streetsboro, Ohio at the age of 91.Joe was a proud Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War and a retired Sergeant from the Cleveland Police Department. After retirement Joe was a high school teacher for many years and accomplished businessman having had several business endeavors. Joe loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, seeing them excel at school performances, and vacations at the beach. He was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor and most recently Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Aurora.Joe is survived by his son John Joseph “Jay” Gleason, daughter in law Katie, and Diana Spuzzillo and husband John (Sandra’s daughter). Joe and Sandra have 3 grandchildren, Kayla Gleason, Jackie Beach and Jessica Bauer; 3 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joe is survived by his loving sister Maureen Singer; and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sandra; parents John and Millicent Gleason; brothers John and James Gleason and sisters Jean Lutz, Mary Buckley, and Margaret Mooney.Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 16 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Shorts-Spicer-Crislip Funeral Home Streetsboro Chapel, 9781 Page Road, Streetsboro, Ohio 44241.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 14, 2020