|
|
Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph B. Cannon, age 90, of Painesville Township, will be 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Township, OH. Friends will be received before mass from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Joe was born on November 13, 1929, in Painesville to Charles and Lillian (Brown) Cannon. He passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township. Joe attended St. Mary’s School, was a 1947 graduate of Harvey High School and a 1959 graduate of John Carroll University. He served in the U.S. Army and was a founding member of St. Gabriel Church. Joe was a longtime member of Painesville Elk’s Lodge BPOE #549. A proud family man, he was known for his kindness, sense of humor, and humility. He was a real estate agent and owned Cannon Realty. Joseph is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Patricia (Haas) Cannon; daughters, Kimberly Crawford and Kathleen (Thomas) Wilhelm; grandchildren, Joseph (Sheena) and Christopher Crawford, Clare (Zachary) Il’Giovine, Bridget, Margaret, and Colleen Wilhelm; and great-grandsons, Caden Crawford and Luca Il’Giovine. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles J. Cannon; grandson, Craig C. Crawford; his parents; brother, Charles E. Cannon; and sisters, Anne Gibbons, Margaret Colopy and Martha Pyne. Contributions can be made in Joe’s name to St Gabriel Church.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019