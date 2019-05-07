|
Joseph B. Verdi, age 92, beloved husband for 71 years of Josephine (nee Kozel); loving father of Joseph R. (wife Patricia) and Thomas (wife Margaret); devoted grandfather of Kathleen Impullitti (husband Nicholas), Daniel (wife April), Brian, Jane, Michael (wife Kara), James (wife Cassandra), Katherine (fiancé Peter DeCapua) and great-grandfather of eight; cherished son of the late Louis and Rose (nee Antenucci); dearest brother of Marie Cimorell and the late Sylvio, Mario, Louis and Donald; dear uncle and great-uncle of many. WW II U.S. Army Veteran.
Joseph B. Verdi was born in Ashtabula, OH on October 6, 1926 and passed away on April 7, 2019. He lived in Highland Heights since 1965 and formerly Cleveland.
Joe was a member of St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church. He actually helped build the church with fundraising and also served as an usher.
He was an electrician and worked as the plant engineer for Pierre’s Ice Cream for over 40 years. He loved to work! Joe also enjoyed working on cars, bowling, fixing anything and everything, listening to polka music and watching the Indians and Browns games. Joe was a proud Army Veteran and had served in the South Pacific Theater in World War II. He will be remembered as a giving, generous and selfless man that was dedicated to his wife, family, and country. Joe was quiet, witty, faithful and reserved but loved to entertain us with his many stories. Joe will be greatly missed.
Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic Church, 5384 Wilson Mills Rd., Cleveland, OH at 10:30 a.m. Burial following with Military Honors at All Souls Cemetery.
Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Joe at the Zevnic-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Friday 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in The News-Herald on May 8, 2019