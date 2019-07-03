Joseph “Joe” Bergant II, age 62, of Chardon, passed away July 2, 2019. He was born in Euclid, on June 29, 1957. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and dear colleague who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Joe was Superintendent at Fairport Harbor Schools. He proudly retired from Chardon Local School District after eight years of dedicated service. In retirement, he was the interim superintendent for Cuyahoga Heights School District. He then went on to work part-time at the Cuyahoga County Educational Service Center. He had a passion for music and being outdoors. Joe’s dedication, compassion and loyalty really set him apart. He was a man of many talents who loved and served his family and community. Above all, his greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Wendy Bergant (nee Kellogg); children, Erin Bergant Harrod (Justin Harrod), Michael Smetana, and Bryce Smetana; grandchildren, Brinley and Hadley; mother, Diane Bergant (nee Smrekar); sisters, Lisa Bergant Koi (David Koi), Suzanne Bergant Martin (Cooper Martin); parents-in-law, Dianne and Dennis Kellogg; sister-in-law, Leslie (Steve) Smetana; nieces Alexandra, Audrey, Madelyn, Jillian; nephews, Zackary, Travis, and Jarett. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bergant. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 401 North St., Chardon. Please meet at Church. Burial to follow at Claridon Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions in honor of Joe can be made to the ALS Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road - Suite 403 - Independence, OH 44131. Published in News-Herald on July 4, 2019