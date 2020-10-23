1/1
Joseph Bonanno
Funeral Mass for Joseph Bonanno, 99, of Willoughby, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. (Due to Covid-19, the wearing of masks and social distancing are required.) Mr. Bonanno died peacefully Oct. 20, 2020. Joseph immigrated to the United States in 1955 from Furnari, Sicily, province of Messina, and settled in Euclid. With his love of gardening and landscaping, he and Caterina spent hours nurturing vegetables, fruit trees, and notably, the nicest yard and flower beds on the street! Joseph was the loving father of Grace Jones, and Carmela (Donald) Dalton; father-in-law of Katherine Bonanno; dearest grandfather of seven; and great-grandfather of 10. He was preceded in death by his dearly departed wife, Caterina (nee Saia); son, Anthony; and son-in-law, Terry Jones. Burial will follow the Mass at Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland If you would like to make a contribution in his memory, please consider the Dave E. Anderson Willoughby Senior Center, 36939 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
