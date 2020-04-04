|
Joseph C. Oppedisano, age 86, of Wickliffe, passed away April 2, 2020. He was born on September 22, 1933 in Locri, Reggio Calabria, Italy.Joseph was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Wickliffe, the Wickliffe Italian American Club and Knights of Columbus. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved hunting and fishing, playing bocce, a songwriter and musician, but most of all he loved his family.Joseph was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Calabretta); dearest father of Luigi “Lou” (Theresa), Giulia (Paul) Polace and Rita (Gherardo) Piccin; devoted grandfather of Johnathan and Nicholas Polace; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews; dear friend to many.He was preceded in death by his brother, Rocco Oppedisano and sister, Caterina Scali.Due to the current Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home. Entombment will be in All Saints Cemetery in Northfield. A Celebration of Life and a Memorial Mass will be held in Joseph’s honor at a later date.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020