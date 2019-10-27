|
Joseph Charles Gusik III, age 31, of Wickliffe, passed away October 25, 2019. He was born on August 23, 1988 in Merced, CA.Joseph was the loving son of Gary and Kathy (nee McNabb); dear brother of Debbie (Ron) Bryner, Donna (John) Hadgis and Melissa (Bryan) Carty; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews; dear friend to many.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 28, 2019