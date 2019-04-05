|
|
Joseph D. Hayden, age 58, of Mentor, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on July 6, 1960. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Joe is survived by his son, Chris (Amberlee Mullet) Hayden and Sarah (Rob) Discovich; granddaughter, Hailey Discovich; mother, Barbara Hayden; and sister, Regina Hozdik. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hayden; and sisters, Nancy Sartain and Tina Hayden. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Joe can be made to the National MS Society.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019