News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph D. Hayden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph D. Hayden Obituary
Joseph D. Hayden, age 58, of Mentor, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on July 6, 1960. He was a loving father, grandfather, son, and brother who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Joe is survived by his son, Chris (Amberlee Mullet) Hayden and Sarah (Rob) Discovich; granddaughter, Hailey Discovich; mother, Barbara Hayden; and sister, Regina Hozdik. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hayden; and sisters, Nancy Sartain and Tina Hayden. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Joe can be made to the National MS Society.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monreal Funeral Home
Download Now