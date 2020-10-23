1/1
Joseph David Lucci
1957 - 2020
Joseph David Lucci, 63, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 after a difficult but brave battle with mesothelioma. A lifelong resident of Ohio, Joe was born to Cecil and Angeline (DelGarbino) Lucci on April 30, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio. He was a loving brother of Judge Eugene (Amy Wunderle) Lucci and Major, USAF (Ret.) Richard (Cynthia Satola) Lucci; uncle to Gina (Timothy) Britt, Matthew (Oneida) Lucci, Gianine (Christopher) Germano, Jared (Maria) Lucci, and Brandy, Carly, and Delaney Rymers; great-uncle to many nieces and nephews; nephew of Carl and Gloria (DelGarbino) Karafa; and cousin to many. He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Giuseppe and Concetta Lucci; grandparents, Rocco and Pearl DelGarbino; and grand-nephew, Noah Lucci. Joe graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in Youngstown, Ohio in 1975. He attended Case Western Reserve University and obtained his degrees from Kent State University in business and accounting. He worked at Packard Electric Company as a pipefitter for many years. Quick-witted with a sharp mind, Joe loved to conversate and debate many topics with friends and family. He was a patron and connoisseur of all of the arts; he adored many varieties of artwork, music, theater, performance, and movies, and was a talented writer. He enjoyed writing poems and his birthday card messages were the best of all. Joe had a big appetite for not only good food, but life as well. He enjoyed traveling, meeting people, and socializing with friends and family. His love for life will live on in all of us.The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 5:30 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A Memorial service will be 5:30 pm, Friday, November 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged at all publicly attended events.Private family inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, OH.Contributions in Joe’s memory may be made to The Butler Institute of American Art, https://butlerart.com/product/donation/, or The Cleveland Museum of Art, https://give.clevelandart.org/.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:30 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
NOV
6
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
