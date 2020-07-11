Joseph Donald Gragg, age 59, passed away July 8, 2020 at Tripoint Medical Center. Born Sept. 11, 1960 in Madison to Neil and Nellie (nee: Rennie) Gragg, he had been a longtime area resident.Joseph graduated from Madison High School, Class of 1978 and later from Ohio Diesel Technical Institute. Joseph was also an avid locksmith. He worked as a night janitor for the Madison School System while a student. He worked at Perfection Corporation and Lake County East & West Hospitals as a security guard for more than 10 years. Joseph also worked for Malish Brush and Bruins Brush and spent several years and many memorable hours working with Jerry Blazas at Steve and Jerry’s Auto Service in Madison. Joseph lived with Multiple Sclerosis for 30 years and was a cancer survivor for almost 15 years. His cancer returned and ultimately broke down his body. As a result of his father’s death when Joseph was very young; he was close to his mother throughout his life. As the years went on the roles reversed and he took care of his mother.Survivors include his mother, Nellie Gragg; spouse, Cindy (nee: Kline) Gragg; son, Joseph (Brandi) Gragg; grandchildren: Ruari, Rowan and Riston; brothers: Charles (Judy), David (Lisa), Daniel (Lori), Timothy (Vickie), Tom (Rachael) and foster sister, Sally Dafner; furry “children”, Licorice, Wiley & Holly; former spouse Connie Bayt. He was preceded in death by his father.Private services were held with burial at Arcola Cemetery in Madison.Donations are suggested to the grandchildren for future education expenses. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes of Madison. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com
.