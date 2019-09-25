Home

Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.)
Chesterland, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
12969 Chillicothe Rd
Chesterland, OH
View Map
Joseph Dudash, long time Chesterland resident, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He worked in manufacturing and had been retired for 30 years. Joe’s favorite pass times included fly fishing, hunting, bowling, gardening, and his favorite football team the Steelers.He is survived by his beloved wife, Roselyn (nee Munaretto); loving children, Kathryn DePetro (William) and Gary (Constance Witherite); and grandchildren, Megan and Billy. Joe was also a loving uncle and friend to many.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Anselm Church, 12969 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve www.hospicewr.org.Online video tribute and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
