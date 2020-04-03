|
Joseph F. Klemencic beloved husband of Frances (deceased) (nee Zalar), of 70 years; cherished father of Ronald (Melissa), Linda Grady, and Karen Penicka (Eric); loving grandfather of Christopher, Michael (Wendy), Melissa, Jason, and Ricky; dear great-grandfather of Mia, Evan, and Gabriel; dearest son of Joseph and Marie (Perusek) Klemencic (both deceased); stepson of Frank Dolinar (deceased); brother of Lillian (deceased). Joseph served in the Army during WWII. He retired from Parker Hannifin. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020