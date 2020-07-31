1/1
Joseph F. Nagorski
Joseph F. Nagorski, age 89, passed away July 29, 2020, at Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born June 24, 1931, in Cleveland, to the late Stanley and Mary. Joe was an Army veteran who honorably served in the Korean War. He also proudly served the city of Cleveland as a police officer before retiring. Joe was an active member of the Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 31, and the Knights of Columbus. Joe was the beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Hrovat); loving father of Joseph (deceased) (wife-Judy), Daniel (Marilyn Scarano), Terrance (Nancy), Timothy (Jennifer), James (Denise), Judith (Ron) Sater; grandfather of Joseph, John, Patrick, Brittney, Hailey, and Kayla; great-grandfather of Samuel, Sophie, Jacob, Tyler, Hailey, Redding, Griffin; brother of Stella (deceased), and John (deceased). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene, 32114 Vine St. in Willowick (Masks required). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby, Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. (SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY LIMITS OBSERVED). In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192.




Published in News-Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
