Joseph “Joe” Fortney Sr., 55, of Eastlake, passed away March 8, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on May 4, 1963, to the late John and Sandra Fortney.He was a proud and loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Joe was a dedicated employee of High Quality Tools for over 30 years. In his free time he enjoyed being on his boat and fishing.Joe is survived by his children: Joe Jr. (Heather) Fortney, Adam (Kim) Fortney and Amber (Nick Tamburiello) Fortney; grandchildren: Cami, Jessi, Austin, Kaylee, Mario and Luke.Visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm also at the Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019