Joseph Fortney Obituary
Joseph “Joe” Fortney Sr., 55, of Eastlake, passed away March 8, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on May 4, 1963, to the late John and Sandra Fortney.He was a proud and loving father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Joe was a dedicated employee of High Quality Tools for over 30 years. In his free time he enjoyed being on his boat and fishing.Joe is survived by his children: Joe Jr. (Heather) Fortney, Adam (Kim) Fortney and Amber (Nick Tamburiello) Fortney; grandchildren: Cami, Jessi, Austin, Kaylee, Mario and Luke.Visitation will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 1pm also at the Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Willoughby Memorial Gardens.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
