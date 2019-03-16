Home

Joseph G. Janezic Obituary
Joseph G. Janezic, age 83, of Chardon, peacefully passed away March 7, 2019.He was born March 8, 1935, in Cleveland, to the late Joseph and Elsie Janezic.Joe was a retired mechanical engineer and U.S. Army Veteran.Joe is the loving husband of the late Carol Janezic (nee Kloczko); dearest father of Debbie (Bill-deceased) Lowe, Kathy (Tom) Gower, Mark (Kim) Janezic and the late John Scott Janezic; devoted grandfather of Colin and Gavin Gower, Jenna and Jared Janezic; brother of the late Joanne Janezic.Per Joseph’s final wishes, private funeral services were held. Burial took place at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.Arrangements were entrusted to Jeff Monreal Funeral Services, 6330 Center Street, Mentor. To leave condolences please visit: www.JeffMonrealFuneralHome.com
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
