Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph (“JoJo”) Girgas, 51, of Painesville Township, will be at 9:30 AM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland. Please meet directly at the Church on Saturday morning.The family will receive friends from 3:30-7:30 PM on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks will be required at both the Church and the funeral home. Occupancy limits may also be limited. Joseph passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020.Born August 26, 1969 in Euclid, he was a longtime Kirtland resident before moving to Painesville Township 12 years ago.He was a member of Saint Gabriel Catholic Church in Concord Township, where he enjoyed volunteering. Joe liked to keep busy working outside, gardening and tending to his koi pond. He enjoyed fishing, loved cats and traveling to experience new places.JoJo also was an avid Kirtland Hornets fan, and liked to reminisce about his Kirtland school days with his friends. He loved helping people, was known for his random acts of kindness and was a beloved neighbor. He was also a member of the YMCA in Painesville and the Hungarian Culture Club in Fairport Harbor.Joe was employed at Nestle USA in Solon for the past eight years, was involved in several industry credit groups, and was looking forward to further opportunities with Nestle. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration – Accounting from Slippery Rock University, and his Master of Business Administration at Cleveland State University. Joe was also a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Payroll Professional.Survivors are his wife of 12 years, Cheryl Flowers and sister, Cynthia M. Girgas. He also leaves behind a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nephews and nieces.He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph A. and Anna Mae (Novotney) Girgas.Final resting place will be in South Kirtland Cemetery following the Mass on Saturday.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Unit E, Mentor, OH 44060 or Saint Gabriel Food Pantry, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Twp., OH 44077.