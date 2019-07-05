News-Herald Obituaries
Services
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
View Map
Joseph H. Alexick Obituary
Funeral Services for Joseph H. Alexick, age 90, of Wickliffe, will be at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019 at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mr. Alexick passed away July 3, 2019 and was born on January 26, 1929 in Latrobe, PA. Joseph was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoyed bowling, building remote control airplanes, boating and vacationing with his wife and family. Joseph was the dearest father of Dolores (Bruce Edwards) Genis; devoted grandfather of seven and great grandfather of eight. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary (nee Sekera); son, Thomas; and daughter, JoAnn Krane. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday July 9 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. at a later date. To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on July 7, 2019
