Joseph "Joe" Hrvatin
Joseph “Joe” Hrvatin, age 87, passed away on August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Amalia (nee Strgar). Devoted father of the late Paul, Nadine, and Joseph Jr. Step-father of Tony Loviscek (Laurie). Dear grandfather of Darcy and Nicholas Loviscek. Cherished brother of the late Lydia. Joe was born in Argentina on November 8, 1932. He moved to the United States in 1955. Joe was employed at AT&T. He spent many of his retirement years working at Bloom Brothers in Chesterland. All Services will be private. Arrangements by LoPresti Funeral Home (440) 473-6299. www.loprestifuneralhome.com.


